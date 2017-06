PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help finding a suspect who reportedly assaulted a man, leaving him in critical condition.

The incident happened Friday, June 9.

According to authorities, the victim, a 62-year-old man, got into a disagreement with the suspect over a car in the 2700 block of Sprague Avenue near S. Lacey Street.

Police say the victim was last known to be intensive care with a head injury.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jesus Lopez. There is a warrant for his arrest for the charge of second degree assault.

If you have any information, you are urged to submit a tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.