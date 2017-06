Related Coverage Pueblo woman seriously injured while trying to break up fight between dogs

PUEBLO, Colo. — A toddler is being treated for serious injuries after the family dog attacked him Tuesday evening, according to Pueblo Animal Services.

Spokeswoman Gretchen Pressley said it happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Winnipeg Street. The father told police he was in the kitchen and his 18-month-old son was in the living room with the family dog, a mixed-breed pit bull-type dog, when someone knocked on the door. He heard barking and growling and went to the living room to find the dog attacking his son, according to Pressley.

The father was able to grab his son and get him outside, where a neighbor heard his screams and called 911.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries to his head, face, and neck. He was later flown to a Denver hospital, and is expected to undergo surgery Wednesday, according to Pressley.

The dog was surrendered for euthanasia to Pueblo Animal Services, and will be tested for rabies.

This is the second serious dog attack reported to Pueblo Animal Services in less than a week. On Thursday evening, a woman was seriously injured when she tried to break up a fight between two dogs.