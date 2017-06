COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a free way to be active and spend quality time with the family.

Play in the Park is hoping to bring more families to the downtown area at Acacia Park.

“It’s always been a place where people congregate down town, we’ve have shuffle board down here for decades,” said the Mayor John Suthers.

Pikes Peak Lemonade is a fairly new business downtown. They moved into their new permanent building just over a month ago.

They said the new vibe downtown will help their business thrive.

“The more families you get to come downtown those will be the saturating numbers down here, good local family businesses,” said Ches DiDonato, co-owner of Pikes Peak Lemonade.

A grant worth more than $1,000 from Colorado Springs Urban Intervention made an investment in our local economy.

“It didn’t take a lot,” said a and a member of the Mayor’s Young Professional’s Task Force. “The hope it was able to bring a lot of fun for a lot of families for a long time.”

You can rent the games free of charge from the Vistor’s Hub located at the park all week from 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. All you have to do is provide a photo ID.