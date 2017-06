COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials with Fort Carson are notifying military personnel and the public of a peaceful protest happening this week outside Fort Carson.

PETA says protesters will gather outside Fort Carson on Thursday, June 15 at noon to rally support for troopers to train on “superior, high-tech human-patient simulators.”

According to a release, PETA members will be armed with tree trimmers, dressed in lab coats, and will hack apart a stuffed goat outside the Nelson Boulevard entrance to Fort Carson.

The protesters are calling for an end to the military’s use of live animals in training drills, according to PETA.

“Stabbing and hacking apart live animals is no way to train military personnel to treat human patients,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “PETA is calling for these archaic drills to be replaced with the best training possible, and that’s high-tech human-patient simulators that realistically breathe, bleed, and even ‘die.'”

PETA claims to have leaked footage from a whistleblower showing live goats as they have their legs cut off with tree trimmers during military trauma training. A video released by PETA says the training was taking place at Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia.

Last month, the U.S. Coast Guard announced an end to its use of animals in trauma training drills, and the military’s own Defense Health Agency announced that using animals in trauma training is “outdated and cost-prohibitive” and “not anatomically accurate.”

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, Fort Carson said they were aware of the expected protests.