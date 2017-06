FORT CARSON, Colo. — Over 600 soldiers are coming home Thursday!

The 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will return to Fort Carson from Germany after taking a short-notice tasking as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE).

The soldiers were deployed May 15 as part of the planned exercise, and not in response to any situation in Europe or elsewhere in the world.

While deployed as part of the EDRE, the soldiers also conducted a battalion training event in Bavaria.

The Army routinely conducts deployment readiness exercises to assess the ability of units to provide trained and equipped Army ground forces to the National Command Authority with little or no notice. Additionally, they’re an important toll used by commanders to ensure their units have the capability and agility to respond to crisis.

The soldiers will touch down at Colorado Springs Airport Thursday night.