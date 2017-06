WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A highway improvement project will impact traffic on two stretches of Highway 67 through the fall, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Construction on the $10.4 million project starts Monday and is expected to continue through late fall.

Crews will be paving, installing guardrails, working on bridges, and replacing signage on two stretches of the highway: a 18-mile stretch between Cripple Creek and Divide, and a 14-mile stretch between Woodland Park and Westcreek.

One-lane road closures will be in effect in the construction areas. A pilot car system will be in place to help with traffic flow.

Crews will work on the Cripple Creek to Divide stretch between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They’ll work on the other stretch between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.