COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mini job fair is scheduled for Friday, June 16 as part of an ongoing response in support of dislocated Denny’s workers in the Colorado Springs area.

All job seekers are welcome at the open event; it is not limited to only displaced Denny’s workers.

The job fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center located at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road.

Participating employers include:

Charter Communications

Colorado Department of Corrections

Discover Goodwill

School District 11

Fairfield Inn and Suites

IHOP

La Quinta

Startek

Loaf ‘N Jug

Conduent

Peak Vista

Goodwill Staffing

Job opportunities include housekeeping, personal care, customer service, the restaurant industry and more.

This mini job fair is part of an ongoing effort to return dislocated Denny’s employees to the workforce after all locations suddenly closed in the Springs last week.

The Workforce Center is also providing one-on-one jobseeker services to assist individuals with applications and interview-readiness for new opportunities.

“The Workforce Center Business Relations Team continues to work with regional employers in need of industry-specific skills the dislocated Denny’s workforce represents,” the Workforce Center said in a statement. “Though the local Denny’s Restaurants were privately-owned, Denny’s corporate offices are coordinating with the Workforce Center to offer new opportunities to dislocated general managers and restaurant managers.”

Former managers are encouraged to contact the Workforce Center at 719-667-3839.

Support to dislocated workers is a priority service of the Pike Peak Workforce Center. All services are at no cost.

