GREELEY, Colo. — Where can you get the best tap water in the country?

Greeley, Colorado!

The American Water Works Association announced Greeley won the 13th annual “Best of the Best” Tap Water Taste Test, beating Montpelier Municipal Utilities in Montpelier, Ohio (second place) and the City of Bloomington, Minnesota (third place).

The City of Greeley even snagged the “People’s Choice Award.”

The event is comprised of regional winners from water-tasting competitions across the nation and featured several hundred expert presentations from more than 500 companies showcasing the latest innovations in water technology.

The water, judged by a panel, was rated on flavor characteristics.

This is the first time a member of the Rocky Mountain Section of the American Water Works Association has won the award.