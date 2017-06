FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has placed one of their deputies on administrative leave over an allegation of misuse of force.

Deputy Brody Koch was placed on administrative leave Wednesday stemming from an allegation concerning misuse of force during an arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says administrative leave is routine procedure for cases like this.

Koch will remain on leave until the case reaches the end of the investigation.

