FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of breaking into five cars at a Fountain apartment complex Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Police said the burglaries happened at the Mesa Ridge Apartments in the area of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Sneffels Street. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s, with dark brown or black hair that is closely cropped or shaved on the sides. He is about 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing glasses.

Area residents who have outdoor surveillance cameras are asked to review their footage from Monday evening and Tuesday morning and contact police with any footage that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-382-8555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).