COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you were near downtown this morning, you may have notice some heavy smoke.

It was all part of training at the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

“Fire investigation is a lot like trying to put a puzzle together,” said Ralph Mangan, Colorado Springs Fire Investigator.

Flames working their its through a makeshift apartment at the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

“Only you can’t look at the picture on the box and you’re missing half the pieces,” said Mangan.

The fire intentionally set. The things inside, common items you’d find in most living rooms.

“We’re looking at each of those particular items to see how they react to fire, what the effects of fire are on those items so that we can use that data to try and vector in or zero in on where we believe the origin is on a fire,” explains Mangan.

It’s all part of training for fire investigators with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The goal, observe fire behaviors from when it starts until it consumes the entire room.

“Of course we want to know where the fire started at but also more importantly what the cause of the fire was, what the ignition source or heat source,” said Mangan.

Between the four five investigators with Springs fire, they responds to about 200,000 calls each year.

Putting the training they learn to good use for future fires.

“We’ll put our expertise to good use to see if our theories are correct on where the fire started on this particular instance,” added Mangan.