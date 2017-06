COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Classic race routes have been announced!

The four-day run is scheduled for August 10 to August 13 and the first stage will be held in Colorado Springs.

“Each course will give fans numerous opportunities in a single day to see the sport’s top riders,” said David Koff, CEO of RPM Events Group, the organization formed to put on the race. “And the start-finish areas are being built to be magnets of activity before, during, and after each race. Our goal is to have you come out for one experience, and to stick around for many, many more.”

Courses start and finish from the same location, as opposed to point-to-point races – and stages 1, 2, and 4 are “circuits” featuring multiple laps on challenging courses.

Stage 1

Stage 1 of the women’s race will cover 38.36 miles (61.7 km) over multiple laps in Colorado Springs, and will send a field of the best women cyclists through the Garden of the Gods.

Stage 1 of the men’s race will cover a total of 93.5 miles (150.4 km) as riders push the pace for six laps on a 15.58-mile (25.1 km) course in the shadow of Pikes Peak, running between downtown Colorado Springs and the sandstone formations of the city’s iconic Garden of the Gods.

Start/Finish : Pikes Peak Ave. & Tejon St.

Course: 15.6 mile circuit (Downtown to Garden of the Gods and back)

Ancillary events related to Stage 1 of the Colorado Classic will take place from August 2 to August 13:

Wednesday, August 2

Pedal Party / Helmet & Bike Safety Clinic by Centura Health

Tuesday, August 8

Stage 1 Recon Ride with SRM & the Trek-Segafredo Team

Wednesday, August 9

Kickoff Press Conference (USA Cycling)

VIP Reception & Gala to include Team Introductions (The Broadmoor Hotel)

Thursday, August 10

Stage 1 Festival

Colorado Classic Men’s & Women’s Races

Colorado Springs Community Mile

Kid’s Race (Tejon St.)

Stage 1 After Party (Tejon St.)

Saturday, August 12

USA Cycling Hill Climb National Championships & The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb (Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain)

Additionally, SRM and the Sports Corp are hosting a recon ride for Stage 1 of the Colorado Classic with WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo on August 8. The ride will begin at SRM headquarters and ride through parts of the Stage 1 course in Garden of the Gods.

The first 50 registrants will receive a free pair of Rudy Project Sunglasses and all will receive a Stage 1 commemorative jersey.

>> Click here for more information and to register.

Stage 2

Stage 2 will be a test of endurance and willpower over 64 miles (103 km) in the scenic mining town of Breckenridge. During 10 laps on the 6.4-mile (10.3 km) course, riders will face more than 7,000 feet of climbing, including multiple, leg-crushing runs up the notorious Moonstone climb – and the subsequent thrilling descents down Illinois Gulch.

The action moves to Denver for the stages 3 and 4 of the men’s race, as the Colorado Classic anchors the first-ever Velorama Festival: a 3-day bike, music, and craft festival in the city’s RiNo Art District. From August 11-13, Velorama will feature musical acts; some of the world’s best cyclists competing in the final two stages of the Colorado Classic; and hundreds of vendors in a festival marketplace that includes a Bike and Lifestyle Expo and is anchored by the Denver Flea and the independent craft makers of beer, cider and wine in the Drink RiNo group.

Stage 3

Stage 3 will be contested on an 81-mile (130 km) out-and-back course that runs from the RiNo race hub to the mountains west of Denver on the Peak to Peak Highway, and then returns to the Mile High City through scenic Golden Gate Canyon State Park and via what is expected to be a finishing sprint through the streets of Denver, with speeds approaching 60 mph. Among the day’s highlights will be race action on Gap Road in the foothills west of Denver. On that stretch, riders will face the toughest part of the course, or King of the Mountain (KOM) section, and dirt roads with steep, rolling hills.

Stage 4

Stage 4 will once again highlight the start-and-finish area within the Velorama Festival grounds and send riders on a 7.5-mile (12 km) city circuit that stretches from RiNo to City Park and back. Riders will do 10 laps in the final stage, for a total of 74.6 miles (120.1 km) on what is expected to be a thrilling, intense, and colorful final day of racing.

The Denver start-finish area is within the ticketed Velorama Festival grounds and will provide incredible vantage points for catching the race action. Wilco, Death Cab for Cutie, Old 97’s and the Jayhawks will headline three rockin’ days of music with tickets, which also provide access to the race start-finish line and the festival marketplace, are available online here.