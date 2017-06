ASPEN, Colo. — Aspen is the first city in Colorado to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21.

Aspen City Council passed the ordinance Monday in an effort to curb tobacco addiction in young adults.

Starting January 1, 2018, anyone under the age of 21 will no longer be able to purchase any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

The city plans to create a local tobacco sales license to ensure sellers follow the new ordinance.

It is estimated the city will forgo sales taxes of about $75,000 each year because of the age change.

Read the full story on The Denver Post.