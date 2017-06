ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder with intent to kill after deliberation and first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by someone in a position of trust in connection with the death of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell.

Following a hearing in juvenile court on Wednesday, Adams County District Attorney Dave Young said he will seek to prosecute the boy as an adult, according to The Denver Post.

The boy was not named because he is a juvenile, but Adams County District Judge Priscilla Loew identified him as the son of Campbell’s father’s girlfriend after she cleared everyone out of the courtroom except for family.

A hearing on June 30 will determine whether the boy will be released on bond and whether he will be tried in adult court. A preliminary hearing is also scheduled at the same time.

