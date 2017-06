Related Coverage You can win dinner with President Donald Trump

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Colorado Springs Friday, June 23 to speak at a Focus on the Family event.

Pence is scheduled to part in the conservative organization’s 40th anniversary celebration. The event is closed to the public.

The vice president plans to talk about a range of issues that affect families in the United States.

Pence has been a supporter of Focus on the Family through the years. The organization was started in Colorado Springs in 1977 and since that time has stayed active on social conservative issues.