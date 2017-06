DENVER, Colo. — Can you guess what company in Colorado is the state’s largest employer?

If you’re thinking WalMart or hospitals, think again!

According to a report by 24/7 Wall Street, Denver International Airport beats hospitals, universities and retail chains as the state’s largest employer.

The airport employs around 35,000 people and according to their web site, encompasses 53 square miles of land – that’s twice the size of Manhattan, and is larger than the city boundaries of Boston, Miami or San Francisco.