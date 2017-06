COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The third annual Climb For Courage benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado happened Tuesday, June 13.

Mayor John Suthers and Colorado Springs City Council members gathered with the community to climb steps of the Pioneers Museum for children’s health.

It’s all in an effort to build southern Colorado’s only comprehensive children’s hospital.

It’s something Sandi Briggs, a mother of twins, says would’ve made her family’s life a lot easier when the babies were born six weeks early.

“We had two hospitals, two medical teams but 70 miles separated the two so having a facility here in Colorado Springs would be outstanding not only for our family but for families just like ours and for other kids and families here in the Colorado Springs region,” Briggs said.

Children’s Hospital Colorado broke ground this spring at the new site in northeast Colorado Springs.

It is set to open in 2019.