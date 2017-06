DENVER, Colo. — Parents – there’s a new way for you to look up vaccination rates at the school or daycare your little one is attending.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has created a school and child care immunization data website that provides information by child care facility, school and district.

Parents can search for and sort data according to what you’re specifically looking for.

“Until now, the only school immunization data available from the state was based on a sample of 350 kindergartners,” said Dr. Larry Wolk, executive director and chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “The new numbers represent almost a million children in Colorado schools and child care facilities.”

For 2016 to 2017, the Department collected immunization and exemption data from over 1,800 kindergarten through 12th grade schools representing more than 850,000 students.

For each vaccine, data includes:

96.3 percent of students were in compliance with school immunization rules.

93.4 percent of students had received all age-appropriate doses.

A Colorado Board of Health rule requires all K-12 schools (public, private and parochial), as well as child care facilities, Head Starts and preschools that enroll 10 or more students, to report vaccination and vaccine exemption data to the department every year.

To learn more about immunizations, click here.