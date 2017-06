COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Giant chess, giant Jenga, cornhole, bocce and shuffleboard are just a few of the free outdoor games now available at Play in the Park at Acacia Park.

To kick off a summer of games in the park, Mayor John Suthers and Boyd Williams, CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, will face off with a battle of cornhole on Wednesday, June 14.

“LeBron James is truly a gifted athlete,” said Suthers. “But I would challenge him any day to a game of cornhole. That’s a game where I can compete with the finest athletes in the world.”

Unfortunately, Lebron wasn’t available to take on the challenge, so Williams stepped up to the plate.

“I’ve heard rumor of the Mayor’s skill at cornhole” said Williams. He continued, “But I’m not intimidated, I have a strong strategy in place. I feel confident in my ability to win.”

The public is invited to attend the Play in the Park kick-off battles this Wednesday at Acacia Park located at 115 E. Platte Avenue downtown at 3 p.m.

Other contenders for the event include City Council President Richard Skorman and Pikes Peak Community College Communications Director Warren Epstein among others.

Play in the Park is created through a partnership between Downtown Ventures, Colorado Springs Urban Intervention, the City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and Connect! COS.

All games are free – all you have to do is check out from the Visitor Hub with a valid photo ID.

Games are available during Visitor Hub hours from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Play in the Park is open seven days a week through Labor Day, and weekends after Labor Day into October.