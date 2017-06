STATEWIDE — Need to recycle all that leftover house paint?

This summer, those living in households and businesses in rural Colorado have the opportunity to drop off leftover house paint, stain and varnish for free at “Paint Sweep” events being held in 22 Colorado towns.

The PaintCare program transports the collected paint from the drop-off sites to processing facilities, where it’s then remixed into recycled-content paint when possible, used as fuel, and made into other products or in case of some unrecyclable paint, it’s dried out and properly disposed.

The events are a good opportunity to get rid of larger amounts of house paint that may have accumulated in storage over time.

“The goal of the Paint Sweep events is to provide residents and businesses who live in areas with less convenient access to a PaintCare drop-off site with one-day events where the community can recycle unused paint,” said Kevin Lynch, PaintCare Colorado’s program manager. “While there are currently more than 150 drop-off sites across Colorado, we know there is more that can be done to make the program even more convenient. These paint recycling events are the first of its kind, and we are looking forward to providing Coloradans in rural areas with increased access to opportunities for recycling their leftover paint.”

The Colorado paint stewardship program is required by the Colorado Paint Product Stewardship Act (SB 14-029), signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper on June 6, 2014. State law requires the program to bring paint recycling to rural areas.

PaintCare Sweeps events will be held in the following cities:

Southeastern Colorado

Springfield: June 19

Lamar: June 20

Burlington: June 21

Limon: June 22

Northeastern Colorado

Holyoke: July 17

Wray: July 18

Yuma: July 19

Akron: July 20

Northwest Colorado

Rangely: July 1

Craig: July 2

Walden: July 3

Mountain Towns

Crested Butte: August 7

Buena Vista: August 8

Cripple Creek: August 9

Fairplay: August 10

Southwest Colorado

Ridgway: August 29

Lake City: August 30

Creede: August 31

Southern Colorado:

Saguache: September 11

La Jara: September 12

Walsenburg: September 13

Colorado City: September 14

The Sweeps events are free and will be held rain or shine. Most events take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. but vary by town.

>> Click here for more information and exact locations and times of events.

While there’s no charge to drop off paint for recycling at a PaintCare Sweeps event or at any paint retailer drop-off location, a nominal fee has been added to the price of each container of paint sold in Colorado as of July 1, 2015. The fee funds all aspects of the program including paint collection, transportation, recycling, public outreach, and program administration.

Fees vary by container sizes:

35 cents for pints and quarts

75 cents for one-gallon cans

$1.60 for five-gallon buckets

PaintCare is the nonprofit stewardship organization that runs Colorado’s paint recycling program. Paint recycling programs are also held in the District of Columbia, California, Connecticut, Maine, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.

For more information about the PaintCare program, visit PaintCare.org/Colorado.