COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) wants to hear from you.

MMT is asking for your feedback as they review their Civil Rights Compliance policy (Title VI), which ensures that transit service is distributed in a fair manner throughout the region.

The community is invited to share opinions at an open house to be held Thursday, June 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the MMT Administration building located at 1015 Transit Drive.

If you’re unable to attend the open house, or if you want to learn more about the policy, visit the MMT website.

You can also email questions or concerns to transitinfo@springsgov.com.