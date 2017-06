COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery in central Colorado Springs Monday night.

Police said the robbery happened just before midnight in the area of Willamette Avenue and Iowa Avenue. Two men approached the victims, pulled a handgun, and demanded property, according to police. The suspects got the items and ran away.

Police searched the area and found one of the suspects, 19-year-old Damind Birky. He was arrested after leading police on a brief chase.