A piece of southern Colorado is moving forward in a national competition!

In The Stairwell, the U.S. Air Force Academy’s premier, all-male a Capella group, is advancing to the next round of America’s Got Talent.

Tyra Banks, host of the show, loved the performance so much she asked her followers to retweet her tweet to show support for the group.

RETWEET if you loved @InTheStairwell1! Boo on you HowHow! https://t.co/f3AhiLWTfC — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) June 14, 2017

Not everyone loved the performance, though.

Howie Mandel gave an “x” to the group, and the rest of the judges couldn’t believe it! See their priceless reactions below.

Check out In The Stairwell’s version of One Direction’s “Drag Me Down” on Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent.