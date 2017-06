COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gourmet Boutique LLC has recalled about 294,744 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The recalled products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The recalled products were produced on various dates from February 3, 2017 to June 2, 2017:

3.125-lb. frozen packages of “Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot codes J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799) and J53 through J153 (for Est. number P-32107).

3.125-lb. frozen packages of “All Natural Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot code J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799).

5-lb. frozen packages of “Diced Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot code J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799).

All products were produced on various dates from February 3, 2017 to June 2, 2017 and all bear establishment number “P-18799 or P-32107” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped nationwide.

>> Click here to view product labels.

The problem was discovered June 6 when the company received a notice from an ingredient supplier stating the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

Consumers are advised to throw the recalled products away or return them to the store.

So far there have been no reported illnesses, according to the USDA.

If you have any questions about this recall, call Robert Liberto at 347-887-0128.