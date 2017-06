COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Residents are invited to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the Waldo Canyon Fire on Waldo Canyon Fire Commemoration Day.

A free community picnic and concert will be held on Monday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mountain Shadows Community Park located at Flying W Ranch Road and Champagne Drive.

Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a special evening of music by the Flying W Wranglers, recognition and remembrance.

Hot dogs and chips will be provided and ice cream will be available for purchase.

You are allowed to bring your own picnic food items. Glass bottles and alcohol are not permitted.

Elected and community leaders representing several community organizations that provided response to the Waldo Canyon Fire of 2012 will be present at the event, as well as those who assisted in the recovery efforts that took place over the past five years.

The event is coordinated by the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Mountain Shadows Neighborhood Association and others.