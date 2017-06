JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was fatally shot in front of his two children after answering a Facebook ad for a free dog.

Chelsea Bowman, who was divorced from the victim, Scott Bowman, said they had plans to remarry. Together they had two children.

All three of them witnessed the brutal attack.

Scott was planning to pick up the dog, but instead the suspect insisted on bringing the dog over, Chelsea told Action News Jacksonville.

She says they invited the suspect over for a drink to thank him, but he wouldn’t leave.

The situation made everyone feel uncomfortable, she said.

She tried to hint that the kids needed to sleep, but the suspect still wouldn’t leave. Instead, he became violent and started beating Scott.

“I mean grabs him, slams him down. Scott was not winning this fight at all,” Chelsea said to Action News.

The suspect pulled out a gun and Scott started to run away but was shot in the chest by the suspect.

The couple’s two children ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

The man was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He has not been identified.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is active and ongoing.

