PUEBLO, Colo. — In Pueblo, a neighborhood street will be getting a face lift this week!

Watch out for volunteers on Northern Avenue in the Bessemer neighborhood starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Crews will be replacing more than 500 plants along the street.

The Bessemer location was chosen for a Streetscape Project by the city because of its high visibility to drivers visiting for the Fiesta Day Parade and Colorado State Fair.