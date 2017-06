COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council is being asked to pitch in $1.5 million to the I-25/Cimarron Interchange project.

This interchange project began in spring of 2015 and the goal was to allow this area to be able to handle more cars while also making it more safe.

The initial $113 million project is being paid for by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

During the project they plan to make improvements and add things like curbs, striping and traffic signals.

In 2016, the Cimarron Interchange saw 125,000 cars a day and Cimarron Street below I-25 lets through 50,000 cars each day, according to CDOT.

Now, the city is being asked to pay to landscape the area instead of leaving the natural wild grass.

The landscaping would add a $1.5 million expense out of their budget.

CDOT hopes the city will commit to that amount at its meeting on June 27.

The city would have to pay up sometime in 2018.

Recent closures according to CDOT are listed below:

Tuesday, June 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

An overnight closure of Cimarron Street/US 24 between S. Sierra Madre Street and the southbound I-25 ramps, including the northbound I-25 off- and on-ramps.

Wednesday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a right lane restriction on southbound 8th Street between Gartner Street and US 24 for foundation work.

Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Cimarron Street/US 24 between the northbound and southbound I-25 ramps on nightly for bridge work. All ramps will remain open.

Friday, June 14 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There will be double right lane restrictions on northbound I-25 between Nevada Avenue/Tejon Street and Cimarron Street/US 24 for bridge work. Motorists should expect delays since there may be only one through lane open.