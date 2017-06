DENVER, Colo. — Tuesday marks the first of three days for Broncos mandatory mini camp, the last time the team will meet before a brief break ahead of training camp.

Head Coach Vance Joseph says he wants to build a great foundation heading into camp this week and of course, a crucial part of that will be the quarterback position – a competition he says is still wide open.

“I don’t have a time table on it,” said Joseph. “It could be the first week of camp, it could be the end of preseason. I’m not sure. When I see a clear separation I’ll call it off.”

Under new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, the team is also learning a new offense. Quarterback Paxton Lynch says he’s feeling good about where he’s at in the learning process this far.

“There are still wrinkles going in every now and again, but where I’m at right now with what we’ve put in, I’m very confident in,” said Lynch. “I feel like the more reps I’m getting, the more I get to go with Demaryius Thomas and ‘E’ [Emmanuel Sanders] in that first group. I think the more confident I get, the more comfortable I get.”

Trevor Siemian on the other hand was a bit more reserved in his answer.

“I’m getting there,” he said. “We’re all getting there. This is more team reps than I’ve gotten in the last two years, and I think that goes for everybody. That repetition is good for us, and we’re getting a lot thrown at us.”

With both quarterbacks competing side by side for the starting job, Joseph says it can be difficult for both guys to take leadership of the offense.

“It’s awkward, but they’ve both been told they have to do it,” said Joseph. “You have to assume you’ll win the job and lead this football team.”

No matter the pressure surrounding the job, Lynch and Siemian appear to be making light of the competition.

“I’m putting gum in his shoes and his locker, trying to make sure he’s late to practice,” said Siemian. “No, we’re good. We’re helping each other out. We’re both young so we’re both learning and we’re going at the same rate it seems. It’s good for both us. We’re pushing each other, and I think we’re making the offense as a whole, and the team better.”