DENVER, Colo. — Best Buy is trying to attract more customers to its stores with a new tactic: try before you buy!

The electronics retailer will soon allow customers to rent items like cameras, wearables and audio devices through a button on the Best Buy website.

That button will then send customers to Lumoid, a third-party site that manages the actual rental of the items.

You’ll even earn Lumoid credits, which can then be applied to a purchase of the rented item, if you decide you’d like to buy it.

Officials say this new program could give Best buy an advantage over Amazon, which does not offer a similar rental service at this time.

Drones will not be available to rent, a Best Buy spokesperson confirmed to Engadget.