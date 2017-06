DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Would you like to win a dinner with President Donald Trump?

You now have the opportunity to be flown out to the nation’s capital, meet the President, and even have your picture taken with him to remember the moment.

Trump’s fundraising committee, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, is hosting a sweepstakes that will give you the chance to do just that.

The winner will receive round-trip transportation and accommodations, as well as tickets to the Trump Victory Dinner in Washington, D.C. on June 28.

Officials say retail value is $3,000.

If you’re interested, there are two separate entry forms you can fill out.

Those wanting to make a donation of any amount can click here, and those who do not want to contribute can click here.

All donations go to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

The fine print on the sweepstakes website says “contributing will not improve your chances of winning.”

>> Click here to see requirements and official rules.