COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she kicked two officers while being arrested Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said around 6:30 p.m., they went to to a home in the area of Dublin Boulevard and Union Boulevard to investigate a domestic disturbance. Officers handcuffed the suspect, 19-year-old Jordan Shaw, and put her in the back of a police car. While they were moving her to another car, she slipped out of her handcuffs and kicked two officers, according to police.

Police said both officers sustained minor injuries.

Shaw was jailed on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer, along with domestic violence charges.