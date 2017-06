COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after one shot the other in a case of mistaken identity early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. on Brentwood Drive, which is in the area of Pikes Peak Avenue and Chelton Road. Police said a man approached another man as he was getting out of his car. The two got into a fight, and the man who was getting out his car pulled out a gun and fired one round at the man who had approached him.

Police determined the man who had approached the car thought the occupant was someone he knew, and planned to “scare” him. It turned out the occupant of the car was not the person he thought he was.

Police said both suspects, 42-year-old Jamie Erickson and 46-year-old Matt Lobato, were arrested on the scene. They both sustained minor injuries, according to police.