COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Springs Spree, a Colorado Springs tradition, celebrated its 40th anniversary Sunday.

The event, which has new organizers, was held at America the Beautiful Park this year. The family-friendly celebration featured live music, games, and activities.

“We really, genuinely want for this event to continue to be a healthy and exciting event for the city,” organizer John Eddy said. “This has been around for 40 years. In my mind, it has got to be around for another 40. I know that I love this city. I’m passionate about this city, and I know there are so many other people that are as well, so let’s all be passionate about where we live together, and that’s what this event is about.”