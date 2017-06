COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a hate crime after an anti-Israel sticker was posted on the front door of a Jewish center in Colorado Springs Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage shows two people walking up to the door of Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado, placing something on it, then taking a photo. According to the center’s rabbi, Moshe Liberow, the sticker said “Fight Terror – Nuke Israel.”

Police are working to find the suspects, and the Jewish center is using this as another reason to spread positivity.

“When something like this happens, we have to tap into our adrenaline and say ‘let’s do more, spread more light, get the word out and invite the community to more events and spread a lot more of the Jewish community here,” Liberow said.