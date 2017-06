COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed one person and injured two others early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road. A car headed southbound on Chelton Road ran a red light and hit a truck that was headed eastbound on Platte Avenue, according to police.

Police said both people in the car were ejected. The driver of the truck was trapped and had to be extracted by firefighters.

Police said one of the people in the car died at the hospital. The other two people involved are being treated for their injuries.

Police said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.