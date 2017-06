COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Soon, kids on the north side of town will get some new stomping ground!

The John Venezia Community Park is slated to open July 8.

The park is being built by the Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard intersection and comes as the first community park the city has built in the last 10 years.

“The full acreage is 110 acres, but what’s developed is only 30,” said Sarah Bryarly, Interim Manager for Design Development and Tops for Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

Amenities at the park include multi-use courts, pavilions and a universally-accessible playground just to name a few.

The park’s design features a ranch-style theme, with things including a “watering hole,” or spray ground for kids, and the “round pin” – an artificial turf to play on.

Play time will have to wait a little longer. There’s still about a month to go before the park opens.

“It’s still under construction, I know its very tempting to want to see what’s happening, but we’re really asking people to just stay out of the way for construction workers,” said Bryarly.

Even though playground equipment is up, the surfacing material is not in, so parents are asked to keep their kids away.