COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man on domestic violence-related charges Monday.

It happened just after 9 a.m. in the 5500 block of Fiesta Lane near Montebello Drive West.

Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance, where initial information indicated a woman got into a fight with her boyfriend, identified as 45-year-old Ronald Muir, earlier that evening.

Police say Muir was not allowing her to leave the home. Additionally, a two-month old infant was believed to be inside the home, according to authorities.

Officers contained the home and both the woman and Muir obeyed officers’ commands to exit the home.

Police say the infant was found unharmed.

Muir was taken into custody on domestic violence-related charges of harassment, third degree assault, false imprisonment and sexual assault.