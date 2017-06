COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Utilities officials are working to get power restored to two businesses that lost power when a car hit a nearby power pole in order to avoid hitting a stopped car.

It happened Monday around 1:10 p.m. in the area of Mountview and Weber.

An investigation revealed two juveniles pulled into the roadway, causing the first car to stop to avoid a collision.

Police say a second car came into the area and swerved to avoid hitting the stopped car. It then hit a power pole, causing the pole to break and power lines to fall onto the roadway.

There were no reported injuries.

According to police, the driver of the car that hit the power pole, as well as the bicyclists, have been charged in the incident.