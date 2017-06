COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two burglars broke into a Colorado Springs home and cut the resident with his own box cutter early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Pacific Hills Point, which is off Highway 115 just north of Fort Carson. The resident woke up to find two people breaking into his home. They got into a fight, and one of the burglars found a box cutter and used it to cut the resident, according to police.

Police said the victim sustained a minor injury that didn’t require treatment.

Police and a K9 searched the area, but could not find the suspects.

Police did find a person matching the suspect description near the Target on Cheyenne Boulevard, but determined he was not one of the suspects. Police said that person was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant.