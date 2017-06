COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking for a job?

The Coast-to-Coast Colorado Springs Career Fair is happening Tuesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center located at 314 W. Bijou Street.

More than 20 of the area’s top employers will be at this event, offering around 500 jobs.

If you’re interested in attending, it is recommended to arrive early and bring at least 40 copies of your resume.

>> Click here to register and/or get more information.