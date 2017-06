THORNTON, Colo. — Amazon will open its second fulfillment center with the first Amazon Robotics facility in Colorado.

The company announced Monday the 855,000-plus square-foot center will create more than 1,500 jobs.

The center will focus on picking, packing and shipping smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and toys.

“We are pleased to continue working with Amazon as it grows and creates jobs in Colorado,” said Governor John Hickenlooper in a statement. “Our talented workforce will have the opportunity to learn new, valuable skills with Amazon and work alongside innovative technology. We look forward to the great jobs with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits that Amazon will bring to the state.”

Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s Vice President of North American Operations, said he is also excited to continue expanding in the Centennial State.

“This facility will utilize Amazon Robotics, vision systems, and more than 20 years’ worth of software and mechanical innovations. We are grateful for the support we have received from state and local leaders who have helped make this project possible,” Chauhan said.

Amazon is also building a fulfillment center in Aurora, creating around 1,000 jobs at that location.

