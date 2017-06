PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that seriously injured two drivers Monday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 96 about three miles east of Boone.

Troopers say a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on the highway and passed another car. The Ford then collided with a Jeep Renegade traveling eastbound.

After impact, the Ford rotated and came to rest in the eastbound travel lane, according to officials. The Jeep was pushed off the north side of the road where it came to rest then caught on fire.

The driver of the Ford, 36-year-old Bobbi Roe of Sugar City, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 24-year-old Mercedes Zamora, was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. She was transported to a Colorado Springs hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say alcohol and drug use are not suspected at this time, but improper passing is the contributing factor to this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.