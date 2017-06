THORNTON, Colo. — Police say they arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in Thornton last week.

Thornton police arrested a 15-year-old boy Saturday night for investigation of first degree murder in the case of Kiaya Campbell.

Campbell was last seen during a storm last week in Thornton when she became separated from a 15-year-old boy who was walking near her father’s house.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday and officers and volunteers searched the area all day.

Police spokesman Matt Barnes says the boy — the son of Kiaya’s father’s girlfriend — started running, and she did not follow.

Authorities were concerned Kiaya may have been swept away in a flash flood.

The search was called off after her body was found Thursday night about two miles from where she was last seen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.