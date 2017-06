DENVER, Colo. — U.S. Rep. Jared Polis is joining the race for Colorado governor.

The Democrat from Boulder said Sunday he wants to see Colorado use 100 percent renewable energy by 2040 and provide free, full-day preschool or kindergarten for children ages 3 and up.

“I’m running to be your next Governor because I want to turn bold ideas into real results for your family. Colorado can lead the way into the future and, together, we can build an economy that works for everybody — not just those at the top,” Polis said in a statement released Sunday.

I'm running for Governor to protect what keeps CO special, 100% renewable energy, economy that works 4 all!https://t.co/rGyBn6o2AM — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 11, 2017

Polis says President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement as well as what Polis called “all of the movement in the wrong direction” regarding oil, gas, coal and renewable energy, leaves him believing any progress will have to be made at the state level.

Due to term limits, Gov. John Hickenlooper cannot seek re-election.

Almost two dozen people are in the race for Colorado governor, including U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter and former Colorado State Treasurer Cary Kennedy.

Polis plans to appear at events in Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver, and Boulder on Monday, June 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.