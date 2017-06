Related Coverage Doggie ice cream truck with treats for pups coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A doggie ice cream and treat truck – the first of its kind in Colorado – is serving up treats to help your pet cool down this summer.

Furry Friends Inc. is behind the doggie ice cream and treat truck making stops around southern Colorado.

From farmers markets to dog parks and even apartments, dog owners can track the truck on the company’s Facebook page.

The owner says they make all the special treats themselves.

“The ice cream is a whole milk that’s lactose free so its easier for the dogs to digest, we don’t want to give the dogs dairy,” said Debbie Brookham, CEO of Furry Friends Inc.

Right now the doggie ice cream and treat truck has two flavors for your pup: maple bacon and peanut butter. A scoop of ice cream costs $2.