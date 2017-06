KEYSTONE, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area officially shut down winter operations Sunday, June 11.

There was one last hurrah for lift-served skiing and riding, with visitors donning costumes, pond skimming on Lake Reveal, and even jamming out to tunes from local band High 5 in the base area.

“We had a fantastic season up here at The Legend, and we are proud to be home to the longest ski and ride season in Colorado,” officials said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look back at A-Basin’s 2016-2017 season by the numbers:

Approximately 373 inches of snow for the season

230 days of operation (A-Basin opened for the season October 21, 2016)

Open for skiing over 60 percent of the regular year (365 days)

Over $40,000 raised during three annual fundraising events

Nearly 40,000 A-Basin Bloody Marys sold

A-Basin will be open for summer operations starting June 30, offering dining and events into September.

“I heard somewhere that it’s around 132 days until we open back up again,” said Adrienne Saia Isaac, an official with Arapahoe Basin.

In October, Arapahoe Basin will celebrate the beginning of its 71st season.

All photos courtesy Dave Camara, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

