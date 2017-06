COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 200 block of University Drive near Brentwood Terrace.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injury, which authorities say is non-life threatening at this time.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.