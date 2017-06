FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A stuffed lion is back home with family after a search led by Fort Collins police.

On Saturday, a stuffed lion was left all alone at the Taste of Fort Collins festival.

According to police, Lucky the lion was able to find an officer and ask anyone who might know the owner to call in.

This lion was left behind at #TasteOfFortCollins on Sat & found an officer. Have info about the owner? Call us at 970-419-FCPD #GetLuckyHome pic.twitter.com/i86oICJQ88 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) June 11, 2017

Following public support, Fort Collins police announced Sunday around 11:30 a.m. that Lucky had been safely returned home.

Luckily, there were no reported injuries.

GREAT NEWS: We were able to locate Lucky the Lost Lion's family & reunited them! Thx for all the RTs 🍀#GetLuckyHome #FortCollins pic.twitter.com/jpmep8zwYz — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) June 11, 2017