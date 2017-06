COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — June is Gay Pride month, and demonstrations for equality are happening all over the country.

Including, right here in downtown Colorado Springs this afternoon.

About a hundred people gathered in front of City Hall today to show their support for the LGBTQ community in our area.

Ryan Barry, organizer of the event, said he’s seen too much violence against the LGBTQ community to stay quiet.

“We’re not going to go away just because now we can get married with a piece of paper,” Barry said.

Barry grew up in Colorado Springs, and has lived here ever since. He said he is proud of the progress the city has made towards equality, but we still have a long way to go.

“It’s just so important right now for us to come together and show that we are still a cohesive force,” Barry said, “we are still a force to be reckoned with.”

We also spoke to a woman who is transgender named Shari who said she has personally faced so much discrimination, that she feels like she needs to stand up for herself and her fellow LGBTQ community members.

She said it’s time to build a society that is a society for all.